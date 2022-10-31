DUP

Politics
October 31, 2022
It’s clearer than ever: British politicians have failed Northern Ireland
Brexit has made functioning government impossible across the Irish Sea
Peter Hain
Politics
July 14, 2021
Northern Ireland’s beleaguered Protestant community comes together
Peter Chappell
Politics
May 27, 2021
Edwin Poots’s reputation as an uncompromising ideologue allows him to be a pragmatist
Finn McRedmond
Politics
May 05, 2021
Northern Ireland’s sombre centenary
Andrew Adonis
Politics
May 01, 2021
Unionism, nationalism and Northern Ireland’s unrequited love
Feargal Cochrane From the magazine
Politics
March 15, 2020
Why the Renewable Heat Incentive scheme could still do long-term damage to Stormont's credibility
Stephen Donnan-Dalzell
Politics
January 31, 2020
Brexit: Why Johnson’s claims of an open Irish sea border are mere fantasies
Alex Dean
Politics
January 10, 2020
The details of the Stormont deal that allowed the DUP and Sinn Féin to climb down
Siobhán Fenton
Politics
December 14, 2019
The new electoral reality in Northern Ireland and how the DUP hit rock bottom
Siobhán Fenton
