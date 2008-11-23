Nationalism and the Nation

Culture
November 23, 2008
The peaceful xenophobes
Two new studies of empire and nationalism should make us think again about conflating xenophobia, nationalism and aggression
E K From the magazine
Identity
September 27, 2008
The dangers of appeasement
Marko Attila Hoare
Essays
September 27, 2008
Flirting with Stalin
Arkady Ostrovsky From the magazine
Identity
April 26, 2008
The Kosovo precedent
Shaun Walker
Identity
October 26, 2007
England's democratic meltdown
Christine Constable
Identity
England's democratic meltdown
Christine Constable
Essays
October 26, 2007
In search of British values 2
From the magazine
Essays
In search of British values 2
From the magazine
Essays
October 26, 2007
In search of British values 1
From the magazine
Essays
In search of British values 1
From the magazine
Opinions
September 29, 2007
The long goodbye?
Tom Gallagher From the magazine
Opinions
The long goodbye?
Tom Gallagher
From the magazine
Opinions
September 29, 2007
Winning over the Kurds
Christopher de Bellaigue From the magazine
Opinions
Winning over the Kurds
Christopher de Bellaigue
From the magazine
