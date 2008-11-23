Nationalism and the Nation

Log in
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
Culture
November 23, 2008
The peaceful xenophobes
Two new studies of empire and nationalism should make us think again about conflating xenophobia, nationalism and aggression
E K
From the magazine
Identity
September 27, 2008
The dangers of appeasement
Marko Attila Hoare
Essays
September 27, 2008
Flirting with Stalin
Arkady Ostrovsky
From the magazine
Identity
April 26, 2008
The Kosovo precedent
Shaun Walker
Identity
October 26, 2007
England's democratic meltdown
Christine Constable
Identity
Essays
October 26, 2007
In search of British values 2
From the magazine
Essays
Essays
October 26, 2007
In search of British values 1
From the magazine
Essays
Opinions
September 29, 2007
The long goodbye?
Tom Gallagher
From the magazine
Opinions
Opinions
September 29, 2007
Winning over the Kurds
Christopher de Bellaigue
From the magazine
Opinions
