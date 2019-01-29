Marxism

Culture
January 29, 2019
Revolution in the head: how Eric Hobsbawm became a communist national treasure
He ended his life a British national treasure but Eric Hobsbawm never lost faith in his youthful communism
John Bew From the magazine
Society
March 17, 2018
The latest way to insult the left
Sam Leith
Politics
August 10, 2017
What Tony Blair should be saying about Trotsky
Oliver Kamm
Politics
May 10, 2017
I read some Marx (and I liked it)
Richard Seymour
Essays
October 13, 2016
How John Berger taught us to see
Colin MacCabe From the magazine
Essays
Culture
September 14, 2016
Karl Marx: Soho revolutionary
Howard Davies From the magazine
Culture
Economics
July 24, 2015
Interview: Paul Mason's guide to a post-capitalist future
Jonathan Derbyshire
Economics
Culture
June 17, 2015
Book Review: The Ancients and the Postmoderns by Fredric Jameson
Sameer Rahim
Culture
Culture
December 11, 2014
Review: Stalin by Stephen Kotkin
Jay Elwes From the magazine
Culture
