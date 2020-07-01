Log in
Subscribe
Menu
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Log in
Subscribe
Hide this label
Latest issue
Newsletters
Podcasts
Sections
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
More from Prospect
Past issues
Events
Insight Reports
Vince Cable
Politics
July 01, 2020
The Lib Dems should not move left
Targeting disillusioned Corbynistas is no way back to relevance
Vince Cable
Politics
September 13, 2019
Jo Swinson’s challenge: reconcile the two halves of the Lib Dem character
Rafael Behr
Politics
July 24, 2019
Back in business: how the Liberal Democrats turned their luck around
John Curtice
Politics
May 03, 2019
The beginnings of the #LibDemFightback?
Matt Singh
Politics
September 18, 2018
How the Lib Dems can make a comeback
Tom Quinn
Politics
How the Lib Dems can make a comeback
Tom Quinn
Politics
July 17, 2018
It’s not that the public take a dim view of the Lib Dems; it’s that they take no view at all
Matt Singh
Politics
It’s not that the public take a dim view of the Lib Dems; it’s that they take no view at all
Matt Singh
Politics
March 08, 2018
Vince Cable's plan to stop Brexit
Alex Dean
Politics
Vince Cable's plan to stop Brexit
Alex Dean
Economics
November 09, 2017
I feel sorry for Gordon Brown—a fundamentally good man who did his best for Britain
Vince Cable
Economics
I feel sorry for Gordon Brown—a fundamentally good man who did his best for Britain
Vince Cable
Politics
September 19, 2017
Vince Cable’s party conference speech was a plea for relevance
Tom Quinn
Politics
Vince Cable’s party conference speech was a plea for relevance
Tom Quinn
1
2
3
4
...
10
Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 47
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Staff
Submission guidelines
Jobs and vacancies
Advertise with us
© 2023 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use
Terms of Use
Contributor Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Complaints
Advertising Guidelines