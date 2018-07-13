Log in
Nick Clegg
Essays
July 13, 2018
Nick Clegg: How we can stop the clock on Brexit and stay in
The former Liberal Democrat leader talks tough on immigration, the Single Market—and how the Brexit timetable could be shifted
Tom Clark and Alex Dean
From the magazine
Westminster
September 20, 2017
Watch: Nick Clegg speaks to Prospect in his sole appearance at Lib Dem party conference
Prospect Team
Politics
September 18, 2017
Nick Clegg: Lib Dems must stick in the middle
Tom Clark
Politics
July 20, 2017
Was Nick Clegg responsible for the rise of Jeremy Corbyn?
Julia Blunck
Culture
October 10, 2016
Clegg calls for reason over rage—but is his party listening?
Miranda Green
From the magazine
Politics
June 13, 2016
Is there hope yet for the Lib Dems?
Peter Kellner
August 27, 2015
Who's been made a peer? Full honours list
Prospect Team
Society
August 11, 2015
What we should really be saying about tuition fees
Lucy Webster
Politics
July 29, 2015
Daily Briefing: The best of today's papers
Prospect Team
