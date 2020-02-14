Log in
Jo Swinson
February 14, 2020
What Keir Starmer can learn from the failure of Jo Swinson
The former Lib Dem leader shows what happens when seemingly safe bets go wrong. Starmer can avoid this fate—if he’s careful
Peter Chappell
November 22, 2019
What everyone has missed about the position of the Liberal Democrats
Peter Kellner
November 21, 2019
The UK had finally moved on from the hawkish "liberalism" of New Labour. Enter Jo Swinson
Steve Bloomfield
November 20, 2019
I helped Gordon Brown prepare for TV debates in 2010. How did the two leaders come out of Tuesday night?
Theo Bertram
November 12, 2019
The lesson of history? If the forces of Remain don't get their act together, they could be wiped out
Tom Clark
September 16, 2019
Revoking Article 50: Have the Liberal Democrats made a grave strategic miscalculation?
Stephen Fisher
September 13, 2019
Jo Swinson’s challenge: reconcile the two halves of the Lib Dem character
Rafael Behr
August 02, 2019
Brecon by-election: now for Remain to build on the success
Jonathan Lis
July 24, 2019
Back in business: how the Liberal Democrats turned their luck around
John Curtice
