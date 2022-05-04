Log in
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
Tony Blair
Politics
May 04, 2022
What did New Labour achieve?
Twenty-five years since Labour won power in 1997, only some of its successes have lasted
Andrew Adonis
Politics
April 28, 2022
Twenty-five years on, it's clearer than ever that New Labour failed
Neal Lawson
Politics
September 22, 2021
Time for Keir Starmer to make his move
Jake Richards
Politics
April 19, 2021
Greensill shows it’s time to clean up government. Start with politicians’ private messaging
Politics
April 07, 2021
How to be leader of the opposition
Andrew Adonis
Politics
Politics
July 07, 2020
Why the government’s war on the civil service is destined to fail
Jonathan Powell
Politics
Culture
November 11, 2019
What makes a good prime minister?
Alex Dean
From the magazine
Culture
Politics
November 07, 2019
Tom Watson's exit is the end of the end for New Labour
Chaminda Jayanetti
Politics
Tom Watson's exit is the end of the end for New Labour
Chaminda Jayanetti
British Foreign Policy
July 31, 2019
The Prospect Podcast #92: Tony Blair’s foreign policy, with Steve Bloomfield
Prospect Team
British Foreign Policy
