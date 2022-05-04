Log in
New Labour and the British Left
Politics
May 04, 2022
What did New Labour achieve?
Twenty-five years since Labour won power in 1997, only some of its successes have lasted
Andrew Adonis
Politics
April 28, 2022
Twenty-five years on, it's clearer than ever that New Labour failed
Neal Lawson
Politics
March 18, 2021
Labour and the Dark Knight: why the left should choose moral pluralism over purity
Neal Lawson
Culture
September 09, 2019
The creative industries are hurting, not helping artists—we need a new model
Oli Mould
Politics
November 21, 2017
If Corbyn is a cult, so is every political leader
Julia Blunck
Politics
August 08, 2017
The right has always accused the left of being “impractical”—so what’s Brexit?
Ido Vock
Politics
April 26, 2017
New Labour’s Legacy
Tom Quinn
Politics
May 24, 2016
Listen: Tony Blair in conversation with Bronwen Maddox
Prospect Team
Politics
April 13, 2016
The institutions that help children into adulthood are failing
Dan Jarvis
Showing 1 to 5 of 200
