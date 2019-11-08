Log in
Politics
November 08, 2019
Why Corbynism matters
The inside story of the movement behind the man—and why, whoever wins the electoral battle, the Left is winning the war
Jack Shenker
From the magazine
Culture
October 07, 2019
Can a pioneering generation of agitators solve our political crisis?
Jon Cruddas
From the magazine
Politics
January 23, 2018
What does Momentum really want?
Richard Seymour
Politics
June 11, 2017
The old politics is dying: people power can win the next election
Paul Hilder
Politics
March 28, 2017
Labour in limbo
Jake Watts
Politics
Politics
February 20, 2017
Will Clive Lewis go all the way?
John McTernan
Politics
Politics
November 10, 2016
Momentum's crisis
Jon Cruddas
Politics
Politics
September 27, 2016
A challenge to every Labour member
Abi Wilkinson
Politics
Politics
August 12, 2016
Big question: will the Labour Party split?
Prospect Team
Politics
