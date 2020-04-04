Labour Leadership

Politics
April 04, 2020
A coalition government is not the answer
Cross-party government worked in wartime—but this is not a war. Those clamouring for coalition should remember that
David Owen
Politics
February 14, 2020
What Keir Starmer can learn from the failure of Jo Swinson
Peter Chappell
Politics
January 24, 2020
Crunching decades of leadership election results suggests Labour should pick Keir Starmer
Stephen Fisher and Andreas Murr
Labour Party
January 13, 2020
The Prospect Interview #113: The Labour leadership contest, explained
Prospect Team
Politics
August 10, 2016
Why Owen Smith should be Labour leader
Lisa Nandy
July 29, 2016
What is Smithism?
John McTernan
April 29, 2016
Big question: What is anti-Semitism?
Prospect Team
November 12, 2015
Cruel and unusual times for Labour
Gisela Stuart From the magazine
October 14, 2015
How to be leader of the opposition
Ian Irvine From the magazine
