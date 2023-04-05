Keir Starmer

Keir Starmer-image
Columns
April 05, 2023
Starmer’s Sunak problem
The Labour leader is still on course to win the next election, but his opponent is racking up achievements and hopes to beat him at his own game
Sam Freedman From the magazine
Keir Starmer-image
Politics
February 15, 2023
How can Labour cope with the poisoned economic chalice it will inherit?
Andrew Adonis
Keir Starmer-image
Politics
January 16, 2023
Time for Labour to be radical
Geoff Andrews
Keir Starmer-image
Politics
December 23, 2022
Don't let Labour infighting crush working-class ambition
Tom Clark
Keir Starmer topic image
Politics
December 02, 2022
Labour's Chester byelection victory isn't as good as it looks
Peter Kellner
Politics
Keir Starmer-image
Labour's Chester byelection victory isn't as good as it looks
Peter Kellner
Keir Starmer topic image
Politics
October 20, 2022
Will a new leader give the Tories a chance at winning the next election?
Peter Kellner
Politics
Keir Starmer-image
Will a new leader give the Tories a chance at winning the next election?
Peter Kellner
Keir Starmer topic image
Politics
September 28, 2022
Starmer’s Labour looks united and ready to win
Andrew Adonis
Politics
Keir Starmer-image
Starmer’s Labour looks united and ready to win
Andrew Adonis
Keir Starmer topic image
Politics
August 24, 2022
The case for a Lib-Lab pact
Andrew Adonis
Politics
Keir Starmer-image
The case for a Lib-Lab pact
Andrew Adonis
Keir Starmer topic image
Keir Starmer
July 21, 2022
How Labour could win
Tom Clark From the magazine
Keir Starmer
Keir Starmer-image
How Labour could win
Tom Clark
From the magazine
1 2 3 4 ... 9 Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 44
About us Subscribe Contact us Staff Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Advertise with us
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2023 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertising Guidelines