Log in
Subscribe
Menu
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Log in
Subscribe
Hide this label
Latest issue
Newsletters
Podcasts
Sections
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
More from Prospect
Past issues
Events
Insight Reports
John Mcdonnell
Economics
December 09, 2019
Criticisms of Labour’s spending plans are strangely disconnected from economic reality
The question is not are they too radical but are they radical enough
Shreya Nanda
Labour Party
October 24, 2018
The Prospect podcast #56: Who is the real John McDonnell?
Prospect Team
Politics
March 09, 2018
“John McDonald” goes through the motions
Alex Dean
Politics
May 10, 2017
I read some Marx (and I liked it)
Richard Seymour
Politics
November 23, 2016
This Autumn Statement was a study in evasion
John McTernan
Politics
This Autumn Statement was a study in evasion
John McTernan
Politics
September 27, 2016
Labour's plan for business
Alex Dean
Politics
Labour's plan for business
Alex Dean
Economics
September 20, 2016
Forward, not back
John McDonnell
Economics
Forward, not back
John McDonnell
Culture
September 14, 2016
Karl Marx: Soho revolutionary
Howard Davies
From the magazine
Culture
Karl Marx: Soho revolutionary
Howard Davies
From the magazine
Economics
May 24, 2016
Why are corporations sitting on so much cash?
George Magnus
Economics
Why are corporations sitting on so much cash?
George Magnus
1
2
3
Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 12
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Staff
Submission guidelines
Jobs and vacancies
Advertise with us
© 2023 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use
Terms of Use
Contributor Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Complaints
Advertising Guidelines