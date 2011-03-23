James Purnell

James Purnell-image
Essays
March 23, 2011
AV: For and against
On 5th May, Britain will vote whether to change the rules for electing MPs. James Purnell, former Labour minister, says we need change. James Forder, economist, says we don’t
James Purnell From the magazine
James Purnell-image
Regulars
March 23, 2011
Letters
Prospect From the magazine
James Purnell-image
Politics
January 20, 2011
In response to James Purnell: A defence of theory
James Purnell-image
Marxism
December 20, 2010
Nicky no-mates hogs headlines
Prospect Team
James Purnell topic image
Politics
September 29, 2010
"I don't mind Miliband, but..."
Stefan Simanowitz
Politics
James Purnell-image
"I don't mind Miliband, but..."
Stefan Simanowitz
James Purnell topic image
Opinions
May 25, 2010
The liberal zombie awakens
Richard Reeves From the magazine
Opinions
James Purnell-image
The liberal zombie awakens
Richard Reeves
From the magazine
James Purnell topic image
Culture
May 20, 2010
FiveBooks: James Purnell
Prospect From the magazine
Culture
James Purnell-image
FiveBooks: James Purnell
Prospect
From the magazine
James Purnell topic image
Politics
September 24, 2009
Prospect's October issue: British politics special
David Goodhart
Politics
James Purnell-image
Prospect's October issue: British politics special
David Goodhart
James Purnell topic image
Columns
September 23, 2009
If I ruled the world
Edward Docx From the magazine
Columns
James Purnell-image
If I ruled the world
Edward Docx
From the magazine
1 2 Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 7
About us Subscribe Contact us Staff Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Advertise with us
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2023 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertising Guidelines