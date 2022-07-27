Log in
Subscribe
Menu
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Log in
Subscribe
Hide this label
Latest issue
Newsletters
Podcasts
Sections
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
More from Prospect
Past issues
Events
Insight Reports
Harold Wilson
Politics
July 27, 2022
Boris Johnson’s lavender list
If the prime minister insists on the sleazy ennoblement of his political and media cheerleaders, it will be like Wilson’s infamous resignation honours—only worse
Steve Richards
Society
January 30, 2020
Wilson's gravy: the curious history of brown sauce tells you all you need to know about the English
Caroline O'Donoghue
From the magazine
Culture
November 11, 2019
What makes a good prime minister?
Alex Dean
From the magazine
Politics
August 19, 2015
The way we were: Attitudes to the BBC
Ian Irvine
From the magazine
Politics
July 15, 2014
Nights of the long knives: Eight staggering reshuffles
Robin McGhee
Politics
Nights of the long knives: Eight staggering reshuffles
Robin McGhee
Labour Party
July 10, 2013
Voice of the people?
Darren Hughes
Labour Party
Voice of the people?
Darren Hughes
Essays
April 28, 2010
The heart of power
Anthony Seldon
From the magazine
Essays
The heart of power
Anthony Seldon
From the magazine
Columns
April 27, 2010
Sporting life: political footballs
Columns
Sporting life: political footballs
Culture
November 23, 2008
Two cheers for democracy
Michael Kenny
From the magazine
Culture
Two cheers for democracy
Michael Kenny
From the magazine
1
2
Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 6
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Staff
Submission guidelines
Jobs and vacancies
Advertise with us
© 2023 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use
Terms of Use
Contributor Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Complaints
Advertising Guidelines