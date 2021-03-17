Log in
Ed Milliband
Politics
March 17, 2021
Environment News
June 19, 2019
The Prospect podcast #86: Bringing the Green New Deal home, with Ed Miliband
Prospect Team
Politics
April 26, 2017
New Labour’s Legacy
Tom Quinn
Politics
November 11, 2016
The Duel: Should parliament have a binding vote on the terms of Brexit?
Ed Miliband
Politics
September 27, 2016
Open Labour: a return to the old new politics?
Emily Robinson
March 24, 2016
Blair could have been great
Ferdinand Mount
Opinions
February 18, 2016
Ed Miliband is right and wrong about poverty
AC Grayling
Politics
January 21, 2016
Labour has already lost the next election
John McTernan
Politics
September 14, 2015
Ed Miliband's sulk led to Labour's downfall
Philip Collins
