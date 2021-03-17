Ed Milliband

Ed Milliband-image
Politics
March 17, 2021
Cleopatra of the Met
Cressida Dick is in many ways an effective Met Commissioner. Despite the chaos of Saturday night, replacing her would not solve anything
Andrew Adonis
Ed Milliband-image
Environment News
June 19, 2019
The Prospect podcast #86: Bringing the Green New Deal home, with Ed Miliband
Prospect Team
Ed Milliband-image
Politics
April 26, 2017
New Labour’s Legacy
Tom Quinn
Ed Milliband-image
Politics
November 11, 2016
The Duel: Should parliament have a binding vote on the terms of Brexit?
Ed Miliband From the magazine
Ed Milliband topic image
Politics
September 27, 2016
Open Labour: a return to the old new politics?
Emily Robinson
Politics
Ed Milliband-image
Open Labour: a return to the old new politics?
Emily Robinson
Ed Milliband topic image
Essays
March 24, 2016
Blair could have been great
Ferdinand Mount From the magazine
Essays
Ed Milliband-image
Blair could have been great
Ferdinand Mount
From the magazine
Ed Milliband topic image
Opinions
February 18, 2016
Ed Miliband is right and wrong about poverty
AC Grayling From the magazine
Opinions
Ed Milliband-image
Ed Miliband is right and wrong about poverty
AC Grayling
From the magazine
Ed Milliband topic image
Politics
January 21, 2016
Labour has already lost the next election
John McTernan
Politics
Ed Milliband-image
Labour has already lost the next election
John McTernan
Ed Milliband topic image
Politics
September 14, 2015
Ed Miliband's sulk led to Labour's downfall
Philip Collins
Politics
Ed Milliband-image
Ed Miliband's sulk led to Labour's downfall
Philip Collins
1 2 3 4 ... 44 Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 216
About us Subscribe Contact us Staff Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Advertise with us
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2023 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertising Guidelines