Labour Party

Politics
April 12, 2023
Labour’s attack ads don’t matter—the public have already made up their minds
Voters care about economic competence, not eccentric campaigning
Andrew Adonis
Columns
April 05, 2023
Starmer’s Sunak problem
Sam Freedman From the magazine
Politics
March 28, 2023
What does local election success look like for each party?
Peter Kellner
Politics
March 06, 2023
Childcare versus the accountants
Tom Clark
Politics
March 04, 2023
Starmer hiring Sue Gray is a risky decision—but it could pay off
Rachel Sylvester
Politics
February 15, 2023
How can Labour cope with the poisoned economic chalice it will inherit?
Andrew Adonis
Politics
January 24, 2023
How Labour can save the BBC
Damian Tambini
Politics
January 16, 2023
Time for Labour to be radical
Geoff Andrews
Politics
December 29, 2022
The two-party system is broken. It’s time to fix it
Stephen Ingle
