Log in
Subscribe
Menu
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Log in
Subscribe
Hide this label
Latest issue
Newsletters
Podcasts
Sections
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
More from Prospect
Past issues
Events
Insight Reports
Labour Party
Politics
April 12, 2023
Labour’s attack ads don’t matter—the public have already made up their minds
Voters care about economic competence, not eccentric campaigning
Andrew Adonis
Columns
April 05, 2023
Starmer’s Sunak problem
Sam Freedman
From the magazine
Politics
March 28, 2023
What does local election success look like for each party?
Peter Kellner
Politics
March 06, 2023
Childcare versus the accountants
Tom Clark
Politics
March 04, 2023
Starmer hiring Sue Gray is a risky decision—but it could pay off
Rachel Sylvester
Politics
Starmer hiring Sue Gray is a risky decision—but it could pay off
Rachel Sylvester
Politics
February 15, 2023
How can Labour cope with the poisoned economic chalice it will inherit?
Andrew Adonis
Politics
How can Labour cope with the poisoned economic chalice it will inherit?
Andrew Adonis
Politics
January 24, 2023
How Labour can save the BBC
Damian Tambini
Politics
How Labour can save the BBC
Damian Tambini
Politics
January 16, 2023
Time for Labour to be radical
Geoff Andrews
Politics
Time for Labour to be radical
Geoff Andrews
Politics
December 29, 2022
The two-party system is broken. It’s time to fix it
Stephen Ingle
Politics
The two-party system is broken. It’s time to fix it
Stephen Ingle
1
2
3
4
...
282
Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 1409
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Staff
Submission guidelines
Jobs and vacancies
Advertise with us
© 2023 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use
Terms of Use
Contributor Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Complaints
Advertising Guidelines