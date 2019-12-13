General Election

Politics
December 13, 2019
Six reasons why the Left need not despair
Boris Johnson has routed Labour. But his victory could turn out to contain the seeds of its own destruction
Tom Clark
Economics
December 09, 2019
Criticisms of Labour’s spending plans are strangely disconnected from economic reality
Shreya Nanda
Politics
December 08, 2019
Final polling projection: Pay attention, vote tactically—and everything is possible
Paul Hilder
Politics
December 03, 2019
The battle for the Scottish marginals
Chris Martin
Politics
November 18, 2019
The most unpredictable election ever? Don’t believe it
Stephen Fisher
Politics
November 04, 2019
How is Boris Johnson getting away with it?
Jonathan Lis
Politics
October 30, 2019
Could Boris Johnson lose his seat in this election?
Tom Clark
Politics
October 29, 2019
Snap election: Will Boris Johnson’s Conservatives win a majority?
Peter Kellner
Politics
September 03, 2019
An election is more of a gamble than Boris Johnson seems to realise
Philip Cowley
