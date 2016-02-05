Log in
Politics
February 05, 2016
Why Julian Assange should be arrested the moment he steps out of the Ecuadorian embassy
"Assange is confined only by his own volition and caprice"
Oliver Kamm
Culture
December 10, 2015
Book Review: The Red Web by Andrei Soldatov and Irina Borogan
Ben Judah
From the magazine
Essays
May 21, 2014
The errors of Edward Snowden and Glenn Greenwald
George Packer
From the magazine
World
July 31, 2013
Prospect Wednesday morning news roundup
Prospect Team
World
July 04, 2013
In other news...
Prospect Team
World
In other news...
Prospect Team
Philosophy
June 18, 2013
Whistleblowers are not traitors
Lucy Webster
Philosophy
Whistleblowers are not traitors
Lucy Webster
Nobel Prize
July 04, 2011
Rocking out with Žižek and Assange
Tom Streithorst
Nobel Prize
Rocking out with Žižek and Assange
Tom Streithorst
Regulars
December 15, 2010
Diary
Prospect
From the magazine
Regulars
Diary
Prospect
From the magazine
Culture
December 07, 2010
WikiLeaks and the rise of the bland
Culture
WikiLeaks and the rise of the bland
