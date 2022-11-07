Log in
Subscribe
Menu
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Log in
Subscribe
Hide this label
Latest issue
Newsletters
Podcasts
Sections
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
More from Prospect
Past issues
Events
Insight Reports
Free Speech
Culture
November 07, 2022
Danielle Keats Citron: Tech giants can’t ignore privacy violations
Deep fake videos and non-consensual imagery threaten our privacy—and free speech
Lois Heslop
World
November 03, 2022
Eric Beecher’s diary: I'm being sued by Murdoch
Eric Beecher
Society
October 06, 2022
Slapp lawsuits are a threat to liberal democracy. This is how to stop them
Gavin Millar
From the magazine
Politics
June 25, 2022
The government does not want to free universities but muzzle them
Helen Mountfield
Culture
June 17, 2022
The most pressing diversity issue in publishing? Groupthink
Tomiwa Owolade
Culture
The most pressing diversity issue in publishing? Groupthink
Tomiwa Owolade
Politics
June 16, 2022
Why the Online Safety Bill threatens free speech
Gavin Millar
From the magazine
Politics
Why the Online Safety Bill threatens free speech
Gavin Millar
From the magazine
Society
May 12, 2022
Don’t just blame lawyers when oligarchs abuse the courts
David Allen Green
From the magazine
Society
Don’t just blame lawyers when oligarchs abuse the courts
David Allen Green
From the magazine
World
October 15, 2021
The cost of Russia’s media crackdown
Roman Badanin
World
The cost of Russia’s media crackdown
Roman Badanin
Politics
July 09, 2021
Free speech must be for everyone except those who would destroy it
David Renton
Politics
Free speech must be for everyone except those who would destroy it
David Renton
1
2
3
4
...
12
Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 56
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Staff
Submission guidelines
Jobs and vacancies
Advertise with us
© 2023 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use
Terms of Use
Contributor Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Complaints
Advertising Guidelines