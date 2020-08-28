Far Right

Essays
August 28, 2020
Flag, faith and fear for the planet—how the far right is exploiting climate change for its own ends
Eco-fascists have donned green garb in pursuit of their own sinister cause. And it’s working
Daniel Trilling
July 07, 2020
Fifteen years on from 7/7, terrorism has changed but the jihadist threat persists
Raffaello Pantucci
December 12, 2019
Madrid’s biggest environmental project is under threat—just as it hosts the UN’s annual climate change summit
Tommy Greene
July 01, 2019
What Germany's "neo-Nazi" Doomsday group tells us about the Europe's rising far-right
Dominic Hinde
May 07, 2019
Is Britain ready for a populist prime minister?
Is Britain ready for a populist prime minister?
August 21, 2018
Could Sweden fall to the far right?
Could Sweden fall to the far right?
April 26, 2018
How white nationalism became trendy—and so even more dangerous
How white nationalism became trendy—and so even more dangerous
February 22, 2018
Immigrants are not a threat to European democracy—but the extreme right-wing reaction to them could be
Immigrants are not a threat to European democracy—but the extreme right-wing reaction to them could be
February 18, 2016
The new nationalism: Eastern Europe turns right
The new nationalism: Eastern Europe turns right
