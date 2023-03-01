Log in
Subscribe
Menu
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Log in
Subscribe
Hide this label
Latest issue
Newsletters
Podcasts
Sections
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
More from Prospect
Past issues
Events
Insight Reports
England
Culture
March 01, 2023
I am the resurrection
The North of England is a place of religion and revolt, exhilaration and disappointment. Two new books look to the past to spy its future
Dan Jackson
From the magazine
UK
July 20, 2021
The Prospect Podcast #189: The England delusion
Prospect Team
Politics
July 12, 2021
In data: England's divides
David McAllister
Politics
June 14, 2021
England: the forgotten nation that remade the politics of the UK
Alex Dean
Politics
December 06, 2020
A new chapter in the story of UK legal success
Robert Buckland
Politics
A new chapter in the story of UK legal success
Robert Buckland
Politics
May 22, 2020
Covid-19 exposes the nonsensical structure of English governance
John Denham
Politics
Covid-19 exposes the nonsensical structure of English governance
John Denham
Economics
January 17, 2020
Why Johnson will be hard-pressed even to start closing the north-south divide
Paul Wallace
Economics
Why Johnson will be hard-pressed even to start closing the north-south divide
Paul Wallace
Philosophy
January 14, 2020
A brief history of progressive patriotism
Jason Whittaker
Philosophy
A brief history of progressive patriotism
Jason Whittaker
Politics
July 04, 2019
Hope amid hard times in Oldham
Jennifer Williams
From the magazine
Politics
Hope amid hard times in Oldham
Jennifer Williams
From the magazine
1
2
3
4
...
7
Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 33
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Staff
Submission guidelines
Jobs and vacancies
Advertise with us
© 2023 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use
Terms of Use
Contributor Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Complaints
Advertising Guidelines