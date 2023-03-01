England

Culture
March 01, 2023
I am the resurrection
The North of England is a place of religion and revolt, exhilaration and disappointment. Two new books look to the past to spy its future
Dan Jackson From the magazine
UK
July 20, 2021
The Prospect Podcast #189: The England delusion
Prospect Team
Politics
July 12, 2021
In data: England's divides
David McAllister
Politics
June 14, 2021
England: the forgotten nation that remade the politics of the UK
Alex Dean
Politics
December 06, 2020
A new chapter in the story of UK legal success
Robert Buckland
Politics
May 22, 2020
Covid-19 exposes the nonsensical structure of English governance
John Denham
Economics
January 17, 2020
Why Johnson will be hard-pressed even to start closing the north-south divide
Paul Wallace
Philosophy
January 14, 2020
A brief history of progressive patriotism
Jason Whittaker
Politics
July 04, 2019
Hope amid hard times in Oldham
Jennifer Williams From the magazine
Politics
Hope amid hard times in Oldham
Jennifer Williams
From the magazine
