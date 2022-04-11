Voting

Politics
April 11, 2022
Voters care about integrity in politics even more than you think
Politicians lying may not always lose them votes—but it is deeply damaging to our democracy
Alan Renwick
Politics
September 23, 2021
The new front in Americans’ long fight for the right to vote
James Zirin
Politics
May 11, 2021
Voter fraud is vanishingly rare—so why is Johnson planning to make photo ID mandatory?
Robert Saunders
Politics
December 13, 2019
How did the Conservatives win?
Stephen Fisher
Politics
December 13, 2019
Six reasons why the Left need not despair
Tom Clark
Politics
December 11, 2019
Is the race tightening? Decoding the most significant parts of YouGov’s new election MRP survey
Peter Kellner
Politics
December 10, 2019
If Labour gets into office it will rig the electoral system for its own benefit
Jason Reed
Politics
December 05, 2019
New polling: the voters have tuned out of Brexit, and are turned on by big cheques
Martin Boon
Politics
December 03, 2019
The battle for the Scottish marginals
Chris Martin
