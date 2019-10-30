Snap Election

Snap Election-image
Politics
October 30, 2019
Why Johnson could regret kicking the independent conservatives out of his party
Ex-Tory candidates will add another layer of unpredictability to what was already going to be a chaotic election
October 29, 2019
Snap election: Will Boris Johnson’s Conservatives win a majority?
Peter Kellner
October 29, 2019
Why a winter election is bad news for women
Tara Jane O'Reilly
May 08, 2017
Ukip’s demise
Peter Kellner
May 03, 2017
A progressive alliance wouldn’t work
Stephen Bush
April 25, 2017
Why Scots should vote Conservative in June
Liz Smith
April 21, 2017
Will Corbyn cling on?
Alex Dean
April 20, 2017
How should Remainers vote on 8th June?
Edward Docx
April 19, 2017
Labour is a Turkey voting for Christmas
Jake Watts
