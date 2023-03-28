Log in
Politics
March 28, 2023
What does local election success look like for each party?
Outlier polls get a lot of press attention—but only May’s votes will tell us how big Labour’s lead is
Peter Kellner
Politics
May 18, 2022
Cure for the blues? The Tories’ mid-term plight in perspective
Stephen Fisher
Local Elections
May 13, 2022
The Prospect Podcast #229: Peter Kellner: What do the local election results mean?
Prospect Team
Politics
May 10, 2022
What’s happened to Scotland’s local democracy?
Christopher Silver
Politics
May 10, 2022
Local elections 2022: The media got it wrong. Labour did make real progress
Stephen Fisher
Politics
Politics
May 06, 2022
In this week’s elections, the voters got back to “normal.” But will that be enough for Keir Starmer?
Tom Clark
Politics
Politics
May 06, 2022
Without the Boris pull or the Corbyn push, the Tory vote is looking shaky
Rafael Behr
Politics
Politics
May 04, 2022
What success in Thursday’s local elections looks like for each party
Peter Kellner
Politics
Politics
May 07, 2021
A bafflingly complex set of local elections with a singularly simple result: Boris Johnson on top
Tom Clark
Politics
