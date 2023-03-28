Log in
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
Politics
March 28, 2023
What does local election success look like for each party?
Outlier polls get a lot of press attention—but only May’s votes will tell us how big Labour’s lead is
Peter Kellner
Politics
December 25, 2022
Is the winter break in politics too long?
Peter Kellner
Politics
December 08, 2022
This government is dying. What comes next?
Sam Freedman
From the magazine
Politics
November 13, 2022
David Butler transformed our understanding of elections—and inspired me to go into politics
Peter Kellner
Politics
November 07, 2022
How much can we trust US midterm polls?
Peter Kellner
Politics
Politics
October 20, 2022
Will a new leader give the Tories a chance at winning the next election?
Peter Kellner
Politics
Politics
September 26, 2022
Why Labour should back electoral reform
Peter Kellner
Politics
Politics
June 28, 2022
Last week byelections were terrible for the Tories. But Labour should aim higher
Peter Kellner
Politics
Politics
June 24, 2022
The Wakefield and Tiverton & Honiton results mark a return to the politics of the 1990s
Lewis Baston
Politics
