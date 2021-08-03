Dissidence and Protest

Dissidence and Protest-image
World
August 03, 2021
Tunisia’s president has seized total power, and the country’s democratic future hangs in the balance
While some Tunisians have welcomed President Kais Saied’s actions, others fear a crackdown on dissent
Layli Foroudi
Dissidence and Protest-image
World
December 08, 2020
What happened to the Arab Spring?
Layli Foroudi From the magazine
Dissidence and Protest-image
World
August 05, 2020
“We can’t breathe”—how George Floyd’s killing is shaping Middle Eastern protest
Christiane Gruber
Dissidence and Protest-image
World
March 03, 2020
Demise of a dictator: How will the world remember Sudan's Omar al-Bashir?
Nesrine Malik From the magazine
Dissidence and Protest topic image
Culture
November 13, 2018
Why the Arab Spring failed
Steve Bloomfield From the magazine
Culture
Dissidence and Protest-image
Why the Arab Spring failed
Steve Bloomfield
From the magazine
Dissidence and Protest topic image
World
January 24, 2018
Across North Africa and the Middle East, 2018 looks to be a year of civil unrest
Claire Spencer
World
Dissidence and Protest-image
Across North Africa and the Middle East, 2018 looks to be a year of civil unrest
Claire Spencer
Dissidence and Protest topic image
World
December 19, 2016
Christianity is in peril in the Middle East
Rachel Halliburton
World
Dissidence and Protest-image
Christianity is in peril in the Middle East
Rachel Halliburton
Dissidence and Protest topic image
World
April 26, 2016
Corruption? The developing world has bigger problems
Alina Rocha Menocal
World
Dissidence and Protest-image
Corruption? The developing world has bigger problems
Alina Rocha Menocal
Dissidence and Protest topic image
Politics
December 15, 2015
Prospect's best articles of 2015
Prospect Team
Politics
Dissidence and Protest-image
Prospect's best articles of 2015
Prospect Team
1 2 3 4 ... 13 Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 61
About us Subscribe Contact us Staff Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Advertise with us
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2023 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertising Guidelines