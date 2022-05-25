Log in
Politics
May 25, 2022
Devolution is in trouble. It could learn a thing or two from Westminster
The Scottish parliament was supposed to do things differently. But has it really lived up to that promise?
James Mitchell
Politics
March 03, 2022
Northern supremacy: the political rebirth of Andy Burnham
Ben Ferguson
From the magazine
Politics
February 04, 2022
Levelling up white paper: a valuable start that falls short of its ambition
Helen Barnard
Politics
January 14, 2022
Be careful, Jacob Rees-Mogg. These “lightweights” could still deliver a knockout
James Mitchell
Politics
December 30, 2021
The case against parliamentary sovereignty
Sionaidh Douglas-Scott
Politics
April 29, 2021
Why Cornish independence could be no joke
Nadia Leigh-Hewitson
Politics
April 19, 2021
In defence of devolution: a response to Polly Toynbee
Alex Dean
Politics
April 16, 2021
Whitehall has ignored devolution. It does so at its own peril
Philip Rycroft
Politics
April 15, 2021
Before we have Indyref 2, we need a vote on Yorkshire devolution
Qais Hussain
1
2
3
4
...
22
Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 106
