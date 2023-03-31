Local Government

Politics
March 31, 2023
Devolution is not the answer to local councils' crippling financial problems
Empowering local government is important, but many authorities are so under-resourced that they can’t manage their existing responsibilities
Daniel Reast
Politics
July 13, 2022
Mayors are not a panacea for local government
John Denham
Local Government
September 06, 2021
Small Platoons – it’s time to unleash the latent potential of our communities
Matt Leach
Politics
April 20, 2016
Can cities handle the money?
Sarah Whitney
Politics
April 20, 2016
Devolution: the start of a new era
Gary Porter
Columns
April 27, 2010
China café
Mark Kitto
Columns
April 25, 2009
Political notes
Richard Reeves
Identity
October 24, 2008
Prospect think tank of the year award 2008
David Walker
Law and Government
June 28, 2008
Mayoral scepticism
Jessica Prendergrast
