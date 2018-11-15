Log in
Opinions
November 15, 2018
Brexit and isolation on a dangerous planet
A former MI6 chief says Brexit will undermine Britain's place in the world
John Sawers
Politics
February 14, 2018
Former MI6 Head John Sawers: Brexit could pose long-term problems for British security
Jay Elwes
Intelligence
February 14, 2018
Listen: Headspace #21—A former MI6 head on what Brexit means for security
Jay Elwes
Essays
April 13, 2017
Interview: Richard Dearlove—I spy nationalism
Jay Elwes
Opinions
March 23, 2016
Brexit would not damage UK security
Richard Dearlove
Opinions
Essays
January 21, 2016
Security first, freedom will follow
John Sawers
Essays
World
December 02, 2015
Exposing Europe's intelligence failures
Pauline Neville-Jones
World
Opinions
November 12, 2015
Spectre: why the James Bond myth is important to Britain
Jonathan Evans
Opinions
World
July 15, 2015
We can't legislate extremism away
Jay Elwes
World
