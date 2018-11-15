Mi6

Mi6-image
Opinions
November 15, 2018
Brexit and isolation on a dangerous planet
A former MI6 chief says Brexit will undermine Britain's place in the world
John Sawers From the magazine
Mi6-image
Politics
February 14, 2018
Former MI6 Head John Sawers: Brexit could pose long-term problems for British security
Jay Elwes
Mi6-image
Intelligence
February 14, 2018
Listen: Headspace #21—A former MI6 head on what Brexit means for security
Jay Elwes
Mi6-image
Essays
April 13, 2017
Interview: Richard Dearlove—I spy nationalism
Jay Elwes From the magazine
Mi6 topic image
Opinions
March 23, 2016
Brexit would not damage UK security
Richard Dearlove From the magazine
Opinions
Mi6-image
Brexit would not damage UK security
Richard Dearlove
From the magazine
Mi6 topic image
Essays
January 21, 2016
Security first, freedom will follow
John Sawers From the magazine
Essays
Mi6-image
Security first, freedom will follow
John Sawers
From the magazine
Mi6 topic image
World
December 02, 2015
Exposing Europe's intelligence failures
Pauline Neville-Jones
World
Mi6-image
Exposing Europe's intelligence failures
Pauline Neville-Jones
Mi6 topic image
Opinions
November 12, 2015
Spectre: why the James Bond myth is important to Britain
Jonathan Evans From the magazine
Opinions
Mi6-image
Spectre: why the James Bond myth is important to Britain
Jonathan Evans
From the magazine
Mi6 topic image
World
July 15, 2015
We can't legislate extremism away
Jay Elwes From the magazine
World
Mi6-image
We can't legislate extremism away
Jay Elwes
From the magazine
1 2 Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 10
About us Subscribe Contact us Staff Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Advertise with us
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2023 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertising Guidelines