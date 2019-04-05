Log in
Subscribe
Menu
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Log in
Subscribe
Hide this label
Latest issue
Newsletters
Podcasts
Sections
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
More from Prospect
Past issues
Events
Insight Reports
Negotiations
Politics
April 05, 2019
How Corbyn and May could find consensus on Brexit—and what the result might look like
The biggest hurdle will be the political declaration. But there may be a way to reach consensus
Marley Morris
Politics
July 12, 2018
The real tragedy of Brexit is that it could have been done sensibly
Guy de Jonquières
Politics
May 24, 2018
Have parliamentarians forgotten? Britain voted to Leave
John Mills
Politics
October 19, 2017
There is simply no such thing as a "no deal" Brexit
Rafael Behr
Politics
September 06, 2017
A “no deal” Brexit might not be as bad as you think
Paul Lever
Politics
A “no deal” Brexit might not be as bad as you think
Paul Lever
Politics
August 22, 2017
Inside the Brexit tribe: What do senior Eurosceptics make of Britain's negotiation effort so far?
Alex Dean
Politics
Inside the Brexit tribe: What do senior Eurosceptics make of Britain's negotiation effort so far?
Alex Dean
Essays
April 10, 2017
Article 50: Trigger unhappy
Jolyon Maugham
From the magazine
Essays
Article 50: Trigger unhappy
Jolyon Maugham
From the magazine
Economics
April 03, 2017
Britain’s post-Brexit future is bright
Owen Paterson
Economics
Britain’s post-Brexit future is bright
Owen Paterson
Politics
March 27, 2017
Brexit: The parliamentary challenge ahead
Anand Menon
Politics
Brexit: The parliamentary challenge ahead
Anand Menon
1
2
3
Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 15
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Staff
Submission guidelines
Jobs and vacancies
Advertise with us
© 2023 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use
Terms of Use
Contributor Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Complaints
Advertising Guidelines