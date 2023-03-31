Log in
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Politics
March 31, 2023
Devolution is not the answer to local councils' crippling financial problems
Empowering local government is important, but many authorities are so under-resourced that they can’t manage their existing responsibilities
Daniel Reast
Politics
March 08, 2023
The government’s latest asylum gambit will not work
Andrew Adonis
Culture
March 01, 2023
Bonfire of the consultancies
Lionel Barber
From the magazine
Politics
February 16, 2023
Dominic Raab says he has behaved "professionally at all times". It's not the best defence
Stefan Stern
Politics
January 25, 2023
The Richard Sharp saga is both entirely proper—and entirely seedy
Alan Rusbridger
World
January 13, 2023
The UK expelled the entire population of the Chagos Islands 50 years ago. Reversing that injustice won't be easy
Owen Bowcott
Politics
January 12, 2023
The last thing Britain needs right now is Rees-Mogg’s “Brexit Freedoms” Bill
Schona Jolly
Politics
January 06, 2023
Fear holds our politicians back from meaningful change
Peter Kellner
Politics
December 31, 2022
When will the government end its futile campaign against the judiciary?
Frederic Reynold
