Constitution

Politics
December 31, 2022
When will the government end its futile campaign against the judiciary?
We have endured enough constitutional turbulence for one lifetime
Frederic Reynold
Politics
November 29, 2022
The UK Supreme Court has not settled the Scottish independence question
Sionaidh Douglas-Scott
Society
October 06, 2022
Slapp lawsuits are a threat to liberal democracy. This is how to stop them
Gavin Millar From the magazine
Politics
September 27, 2022
The Brexit Freedoms Bill will help ministers take back control—from parliament
George Peretz
Politics
September 08, 2022
Jolyon Maugham: lawyer, activist, public enemy
Anne Perkins From the magazine
Politics
August 17, 2022
What Boris Johnson taught us about the UK constitution
Hannah White
Politics
July 21, 2022
Jonathan Sumption and Kate O’Regan on whether Britain needs a written constitution
Jonathan Sumption
Politics
July 20, 2022
Suella Braverman has devalued her office
George Peretz
Boris Johnson
July 13, 2022
The Prospect Podcast #239: Has the constitution survived Boris?
Prospect Team
