Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
More from Prospect
Past issues
Events
Insight Reports
Zac Goldsmith
Politics
December 02, 2016
Richmond Park: it was anti-Brexit wot won it
Christian Wolmar, the Labour candidate in the by-election, reflects on what brought down Zac Goldsmith, revived Lib Dem fortunes and lost him his deposit
Christian Wolmar
Politics
December 02, 2016
What should we make of Sarah Olney’s win in Richmond Park?
Tom Quinn
Politics
May 17, 2016
Can Sadiq Khan keep London safe?
David Patrikarakos
Politics
May 07, 2016
Sadiq Khan has won—but has he won well?
John Curtice
Politics
May 06, 2016
What we know so far from the local and regional elections
Peter Kellner
Politics
Politics
April 22, 2016
Sadiq Khan will be London's next Mayor—probably
Alex Dean
Politics
Essays
April 20, 2016
London: Time for Plan B
Owen Hatherley
From the magazine
Essays
From the magazine
Opinions
February 18, 2016
London, 2016: where people cling to prayer, not politics
Ben Judah
From the magazine
Opinions
From the magazine
Politics
November 06, 2015
George Galloway for London Mayor?
John McTernan
Politics
