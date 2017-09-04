Log in
Subscribe
Menu
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Log in
Subscribe
Hide this label
Latest issue
Newsletters
Podcasts
Sections
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
More from Prospect
Past issues
Events
Insight Reports
William Hague
Politics
September 04, 2017
Reshuffle rumours may help May in the short term—but eventually, she'll wish she'd taken Lynton Crosby's advice
A potential reshuffle could buy the Prime Minister time. But eventually, she'll be expected to resign—and the party will turn on her if she doesn't
Rachel Cunliffe
Politics
October 14, 2015
How to be leader of the opposition
Ian Irvine
From the magazine
Politics
July 15, 2014
William Hague's foreign office era: campaigning but constrained
Bronwen Maddox
Politics
February 12, 2014
William Hague's speech on the illegal wildlife trade
Prospect Team
Politics
September 20, 2013
Preview: Mugabe won–Britain lost
Richard Dowden
Politics
Preview: Mugabe won–Britain lost
Richard Dowden
Essays
September 18, 2013
Mugabe won—Britain lost
Richard Dowden
From the magazine
Essays
Mugabe won—Britain lost
Richard Dowden
From the magazine
Politics
September 05, 2013
Thursday news roundup
Prospect Team
Politics
Thursday news roundup
Prospect Team
Politics
September 03, 2013
The Commons today: Limbo Land
Jay Elwes
Politics
The Commons today: Limbo Land
Jay Elwes
Politics
June 11, 2013
Prism and the UK: Nothing to fear?
Chris Baraniuk
Politics
Prism and the UK: Nothing to fear?
Chris Baraniuk
1
2
3
4
5
Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 21
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Staff
Submission guidelines
Jobs and vacancies
Advertise with us
© 2023 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use
Terms of Use
Contributor Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Complaints
Advertising Guidelines