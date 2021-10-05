Log in
Subscribe
Menu
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Log in
Subscribe
Hide this label
Latest issue
Newsletters
Podcasts
Sections
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
More from Prospect
Past issues
Events
Insight Reports
Theresa May
Culture
October 05, 2021
The highs (and lows) of Theresa May’s premiership
Gavin Barwell’s memoir of his time as May’s chief of staff shows that no amount of loyalty and determination can save a failing prime minister
Catherine Haddon
From the magazine
Politics
March 24, 2021
Theresa May of Brussels
Andrew Adonis
Politics
September 18, 2020
History will be kinder to May's Brexit deal when Johnson's version is done
Rafael Behr
Culture
November 11, 2019
What makes a good prime minister?
Alex Dean
From the magazine
Politics
October 17, 2019
Beyond the Irish border dilemma there are vital Brexit issues being overlooked
Charles Kinnoull
Politics
Beyond the Irish border dilemma there are vital Brexit issues being overlooked
Charles Kinnoull
Essays
October 07, 2019
The Go Home Office: how the department of Windrush could harm EU nationals next
Amelia Gentleman
From the magazine
Essays
The Go Home Office: how the department of Windrush could harm EU nationals next
Amelia Gentleman
From the magazine
Economics
September 11, 2019
Foreign graduates and a rare triumph for sensible immigration policy
Jonathan Portes
Economics
Foreign graduates and a rare triumph for sensible immigration policy
Jonathan Portes
Politics
July 23, 2019
Did Theresa May have a foreign policy?
Steve Bloomfield
Politics
Did Theresa May have a foreign policy?
Steve Bloomfield
Politics
July 22, 2019
The cowardice and foolishness of Theresa May and Philip Hammond
Steve Bloomfield
Politics
The cowardice and foolishness of Theresa May and Philip Hammond
Steve Bloomfield
1
2
3
4
...
38
Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 186
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Staff
Submission guidelines
Jobs and vacancies
Advertise with us
© 2023 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use
Terms of Use
Contributor Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Complaints
Advertising Guidelines