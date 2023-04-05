Log in
Subscribe
Menu
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Log in
Subscribe
Hide this label
Latest issue
Newsletters
Podcasts
Sections
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
More from Prospect
Past issues
Events
Insight Reports
Rishi Sunak
Columns
April 05, 2023
Starmer’s Sunak problem
The Labour leader is still on course to win the next election, but his opponent is racking up achievements and hopes to beat him at his own game
Sam Freedman
From the magazine
Budget
March 22, 2023
Today’s budget won’t get us out of a vicious cycle of economic and political failures
Andrew Adonis
Politics
March 08, 2023
The government’s latest asylum gambit will not work
Andrew Adonis
Politics
February 21, 2023
Sunak should face down Johnson's latest predictable Brexit intervention
Politics
February 08, 2023
Cabinet reshuffles don’t fix long-term decline
Andrew Adonis
Politics
Cabinet reshuffles don’t fix long-term decline
Andrew Adonis
Politics
January 25, 2023
Sunak is far too weak to root out the sleaze in the Conservative party
Andrew Adonis
Politics
Sunak is far too weak to root out the sleaze in the Conservative party
Andrew Adonis
Politics
January 18, 2023
The wave of strikes is threatening to sink Rishi Sunak
Andrew Adonis
Politics
The wave of strikes is threatening to sink Rishi Sunak
Andrew Adonis
Politics
January 09, 2023
It’s time to face facts: Rishi Sunak is just no good
Jonathan Lis
Politics
It’s time to face facts: Rishi Sunak is just no good
Jonathan Lis
Society
January 05, 2023
Sunak is right to scrap Truss's childcare proposals—but he needs his own plan
Society
Sunak is right to scrap Truss's childcare proposals—but he needs his own plan
1
2
3
4
...
13
Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 63
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Staff
Submission guidelines
Jobs and vacancies
Advertise with us
© 2023 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use
Terms of Use
Contributor Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Complaints
Advertising Guidelines