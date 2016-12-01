Log in
Subscribe
Menu
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Log in
Subscribe
Hide this label
Latest issue
Newsletters
Podcasts
Sections
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
More from Prospect
Past issues
Events
Insight Reports
Thatcherism
Politics
December 01, 2016
Geoffrey Howe, revolutionary at the Treasury
With the release last week of the official Treasury papers from the early 1980s, Thatcher’s first Chancellor emerges as an accomplished administrator and a bold politician willing to face widespread opposition
Emily Stacey
Politics
October 17, 2015
Margaret Thatcher: storming the citadel
Jonathan Derbyshire
Culture
August 19, 2015
Book review: Promised You A Miracle: UK 80-82 by Andy Beckett
Jonathan Derbyshire
From the magazine
Politics
May 13, 2014
The five best Prime Ministers we never had
Josh Lowe
Culture
May 22, 2013
Margaret Thatcher, voice of the future
David Frum
From the magazine
Culture
Margaret Thatcher, voice of the future
David Frum
From the magazine
Opinions
September 21, 2011
The next big thing?
David Goodhart
From the magazine
Opinions
The next big thing?
David Goodhart
From the magazine
Essays
April 30, 2010
The Prospect debate: red Tory vs blue Labour
Phillip Blond
From the magazine
Essays
The Prospect debate: red Tory vs blue Labour
Phillip Blond
From the magazine
Columns
October 21, 2009
Political notes
David Goodhart
Columns
Political notes
David Goodhart
Culture
April 29, 2009
Remembering Margaret: David Willetts explains his rejection of Thatcherism
Culture
Remembering Margaret: David Willetts explains his rejection of Thatcherism
1
2
Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 7
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Staff
Submission guidelines
Jobs and vacancies
Advertise with us
© 2023 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use
Terms of Use
Contributor Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Complaints
Advertising Guidelines