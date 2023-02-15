Margaret Thatcher

Politics
February 15, 2023
How can Labour cope with the poisoned economic chalice it will inherit?
It is possible to become prime minister during a crisis and go on to win a second term—but it’s not easy
Andrew Adonis
People
January 25, 2023
Maurice Saatchi: Conservatives must avoid seeming ‘obsessed with money’
David McAllister From the magazine
Culture
November 03, 2022
The remarkable influence of Friedrich Hayek
Ben Jackson From the magazine
Politics
August 10, 2022
Margaret Thatcher's economics: a study in ruthlessness
Tom Clark
Politics
July 27, 2022
The toxicity of the Tory leadership contest is reminiscent of Thatcher’s ousting
Andrew Adonis
Politics
March 09, 2022
Is Ukraine Boris Johnson’s Falklands?
Andrew Adonis
Society
January 27, 2022
Long life: What’s in a haircut?
Sheila Hancock From the magazine
Philosophy
March 18, 2020
Britain's stockpiling panic reveals the nation's crisis of individualism. The vulnerable get left behind
Oliver Murphy
Culture
November 11, 2019
What makes a good prime minister?
Alex Dean From the magazine
