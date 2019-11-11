John Major

John Major-image
Culture
November 11, 2019
What makes a good prime minister?
Risk-takers who call snap elections aren't always rewarded
Alex Dean From the magazine
Politics
February 04, 2019
Michael Heseltine: how the Conservative Party turned its back on Europe
Alex Dean
John Major topic image
Politics
March 03, 2017
Blair and Major’s Brexit interventions: trashing democracy
Craig Mackinlay
John Major topic image
World
October 14, 2014
Justin Welby: what should we do about ISIS?
Justin Welby From the magazine
John Major topic image
Opinions
March 27, 2014
What if...Labour had won in 1992?
Alwyn W Turner From the magazine
John Major topic image
Opinions
December 12, 2013
What if...British Rail had never been privatised?
Christian Wolmar From the magazine
John Major topic image
Politics
October 24, 2013
The Daily Briefing: Thursday 24 October
Prospect Team
