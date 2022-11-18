Log in
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Politics
Jeremy Hunt
Politics
November 18, 2022
Hunt and Sunak have set out a clear dividing line. Are they on the right side of it?
This week's Autumn Statement was an attempt to look responsible but it may not be enough when the economic pain mounts
Rachel Sylvester
Politics
November 16, 2022
Behold the fourth—and final?—Tory relaunch
Andrew Adonis
Politics
July 23, 2019
Moderate Conservatives now face the starkest choice of their political careers
Jonathan Lis
World
November 01, 2018
Jeremy Hunt is giving the wrong answers to the right questions
Peter Ricketts
Politics
July 27, 2018
Matt Hancock inherits an NHS funding boost, what will he do with it?
Anita Charlesworth
Politics
Politics
February 16, 2017
Jeremy Hunt's plan for fixing the NHS is flawed
Elaine Fischer
Politics
Essays
February 13, 2017
How to fix the NHS
Anita Charlesworth and The Health Foundation Team
From the magazine
Essays
Politics
October 04, 2016
Tuesday's speeches at Conservative Party Conference—what was said?
Florence Sutcliffe-Braithwaite
Politics
Politics
August 01, 2016
Let's replace the N in NHS
Liam Booth-Smith
Politics
