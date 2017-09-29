Log in
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
Iain Duncan Smith
Economics
September 29, 2017
Universal Credit was designed to reduce poverty—it will do the opposite
As many as one million children could suffer as a result of the ill-conceived scheme
Alison Garnham
March 07, 2017
The case for Universal Credit is disintegrating
Josephine Tucker
November 17, 2016
How Theresa May can help those “just about managing”
Iain Duncan Smith
July 28, 2016
How can jobcentres improve?
William Mosseri-Marlio
May 13, 2016
Big question: Should we break up the Treasury?
Prospect Team
May 12, 2016
The worst thing for Iain Duncan Smith’s “have-nots” would be Brexit
Tony Yates
May 10, 2016
What should Stephen Crabb do?
Ryan Shorthouse
April 28, 2016
Duncan Smith’s free movement fig-leaf
John Springford
April 20, 2016
Iain Duncan Smith: the quest of a quiet man
Philip Collins
