George Osborne

Austerity
April 05, 2023
Was austerity worth it? We put the question to two economic heavyweights
A former Treasury chief who oversaw the programme and a Keynesian economist who champions public investment debate one of the most controversial policies of modern times
Ann Pettifor From the magazine
Politics
July 14, 2022
The Tories have turned their backs on Osbornomics
James Meadway
Economics
March 25, 2020
And so the appalling human consequences of the austerity experiment become clear
Jonathan Portes
Economics
November 18, 2019
Whoever triumphs on 12th December will play by different fiscal rules
Gemma Tetlow
Opinions
July 16, 2019
Austerity: it came, conquered then disappeared—without any argument
Tom Clark From the magazine
Opinions
August 15, 2018
The Northern Powerhouse problem
Jay Elwes From the magazine
Politics
August 14, 2017
We can't even agree on what centrism is—so let's stop talking about a new "centrist" party
Steve Bloomfield
Opinions
July 17, 2017
Austerity simply doesn't work—its death is long overdue
Robert Skidelsky From the magazine
Economics
October 03, 2016
Philip Hammond: the reset chancellor?
Paul Wallace
