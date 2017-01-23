Log in
January 23, 2017
Updated: Industrial policy—hands-on economics
The Coalition began to rethink Thatcherite orthodoxies on industrial policy. Theresa May's government has a chance to go much further—which it must seize
David Willetts
From the magazine
Politics
July 15, 2014
Reshuffle: David Willetts, left on the cutting room floor
Society
April 14, 2014
"Modernisation" for disabled students
Emran Mian
Essays
July 18, 2013
Background still matters in too many cases
David Willetts
From the magazine
Politics
July 15, 2013
Think tank of the year
Prospect Team
Essays
January 25, 2012
Cover story: Who will break the big taboos?
David Goodhart
From the magazine
From the magazine
Technology
May 05, 2011
Neville Butler Memorial Lecture
Barack Obama
December 31, 2010
Looking back on 2010—plus our top 10 articles of the year
Prospect
Essays
October 12, 2010
An academic question
Jean Seaton
From the magazine
