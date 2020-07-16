Log in
Subscribe
Menu
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Log in
Subscribe
Hide this label
Latest issue
Newsletters
Podcasts
Sections
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
More from Prospect
Past issues
Events
Insight Reports
Chris Grayling
Politics
July 16, 2020
Julian Lewis strikes a blow for parliamentary integrity
The government thinks it should control MPs’ behaviour. The new chair of the Intelligence and Security Committee has shown not everyone agrees
Hannah White
Opinions
March 29, 2019
The questions Grayling is failing to answer
Lilian Greenwood
From the magazine
Opinions
March 29, 2019
Policy report: transport and technology
Steve Bloomfield
From the magazine
Politics
January 02, 2018
What should we make of the rail fare rises? It’s complicated
Christian Wolmar
Politics
December 08, 2016
Chris Grayling’s rail plans are remarkably timid
Christian Wolmar
Politics
Chris Grayling’s rail plans are remarkably timid
Christian Wolmar
Politics
April 20, 2016
24th June—the Conservative Party reacts to Brexit
Jay Elwes
Politics
24th June—the Conservative Party reacts to Brexit
Jay Elwes
Essays
April 23, 2014
Walking with Karl
Edward Docx
From the magazine
Essays
Walking with Karl
Edward Docx
From the magazine
Crime and Justice
July 01, 2013
Legal aid under threat
David Lammy
Crime and Justice
Legal aid under threat
David Lammy
Politics
May 09, 2013
Prisoners are easy targets
Edward George
Politics
Prisoners are easy targets
Edward George
1
2
Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 6
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Staff
Submission guidelines
Jobs and vacancies
Advertise with us
© 2023 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use
Terms of Use
Contributor Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Complaints
Advertising Guidelines