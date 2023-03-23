Boris Johnson

Politics
March 23, 2023
Privileges Committee: I wonder whether Johnson himself knows what he believes
The government’s former top lawyer says Johnson will accept the fairness of the process—provided the committee exonerates him
Jonathan Jones
Conservatives
March 22, 2023
Boris Johnson has gone beyond the point of no political return
Andrew Adonis
Politics
March 01, 2023
Johnson and Truss: The comebacks the country didn’t call for
Sam Freedman From the magazine
Politics
February 21, 2023
Sunak should face down Johnson's latest predictable Brexit intervention
Politics
January 25, 2023
The Richard Sharp saga is both entirely proper—and entirely seedy
Alan Rusbridger
Politics
January 11, 2023
We seem to have passed peak populism
Andrew Adonis
Politics
October 25, 2022
This time it really is over for Johnson
Jonathan Lis
Politics
September 04, 2022
Should we forgive Boris Johnson?
Julian Baggini
Politics
July 27, 2022
Boris Johnson’s lavender list
Steve Richards
