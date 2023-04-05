Log in
April 05, 2023
Starmer’s Sunak problem
The Labour leader is still on course to win the next election, but his opponent is racking up achievements and hopes to beat him at his own game
Sam Freedman
From the magazine
Austerity
April 05, 2023
Was austerity worth it? We put the question to two economic heavyweights
Ann Pettifor
From the magazine
Politics
March 28, 2023
What does local election success look like for each party?
Peter Kellner
Politics
March 23, 2023
Privileges Committee: I wonder whether Johnson himself knows what he believes
Jonathan Jones
Conservatives
March 22, 2023
Boris Johnson has gone beyond the point of no political return
Andrew Adonis
Budget
March 22, 2023
Today’s budget won’t get us out of a vicious cycle of economic and political failures
Andrew Adonis
Politics
March 08, 2023
The government’s latest asylum gambit will not work
Andrew Adonis
Politics
March 04, 2023
Starmer hiring Sue Gray is a risky decision—but it could pay off
Rachel Sylvester
Politics
March 01, 2023
Johnson and Truss: The comebacks the country didn’t call for
Sam Freedman
From the magazine
