Log in
Subscribe
Menu
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Log in
Subscribe
Hide this label
Latest issue
Newsletters
Podcasts
Sections
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
More from Prospect
Past issues
Events
Insight Reports
Communities and Social Capital
Identity
July 04, 2009
In search of the Swedish soul
What most defines Sweden—its welfare state, Lutheranism, sex or Pippi Longstocking? Having lived there for 8 years, I've discovered it's much more complicated than we think
Jonathan Power
Columns
March 24, 2009
Responses to Citizenship First: The Case for compulsory civic service
Essays
October 24, 2008
Does Britain need fixing?
Ben Page
From the magazine
Culture
July 27, 2007
Smallscreen
Christopher Hird
From the magazine
Identity
January 14, 2007
Overburdened schools
Ben Rogers
Identity
Overburdened schools
Ben Rogers
Opinions
November 19, 2006
Against community
William Davies
From the magazine
Opinions
Against community
William Davies
From the magazine
Essays
June 24, 2006
National anxieties
David Goodhart
From the magazine
Essays
National anxieties
David Goodhart
From the magazine
Opinions
May 19, 2006
…our riots
Rushanara Ali
From the magazine
Opinions
…our riots
Rushanara Ali
From the magazine
Identity
April 22, 2006
Close encounters
David Lammy
Identity
Close encounters
David Lammy
1
2
3
4
...
6
Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 30
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Staff
Submission guidelines
Jobs and vacancies
Advertise with us
© 2023 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use
Terms of Use
Contributor Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Complaints
Advertising Guidelines