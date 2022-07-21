Communism and Cold War

The mystery behind “Encounter” magazine
Frank Kermode and Stephen Spender resigned from “Encounter” when the magazine was revealed to have been funded by the CIA. But were they really taking a principled stand?
Rhodri Lewis From the magazine
How to stop a new Cold War
A former head of the Foreign Office on what Putin wants
Two minutes to midnight: how humanity copes with disaster
Communism and Cold War topic image
Culture
May 03, 2021
The folly of the Cuban missile crisis
Vanora Bennett From the magazine
The folly of the Cuban missile crisis
Communism and Cold War topic image
Culture
March 26, 2020
Interview with historian Archie Brown: Rethinking the Cold War
Prospect Team
Interview with historian Archie Brown: Rethinking the Cold War
Communism and Cold War topic image
Technology
December 18, 2019
A Cold War-era treaty has kept Antarctica safe for the past 60 years. But will it survive climate change?
Camilla Nichol
A Cold War-era treaty has kept Antarctica safe for the past 60 years. But will it survive climate change?
Communism and Cold War topic image
Culture
December 07, 2019
John le Carré's post-Cold War vision is shot through with a sense of longing
Jay Elwes From the magazine
John le Carré's post-Cold War vision is shot through with a sense of longing
Communism and Cold War topic image
Essays
December 07, 2019
The last nuclear weapons treaty between the US and Russia is about to fall—and no one seems to care
Jeffrey Lewis From the magazine
The last nuclear weapons treaty between the US and Russia is about to fall—and no one seems to care
