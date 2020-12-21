No Deal

Politics
December 21, 2020
The government confronts an unreasonable worst-case scenario
Brexit and Covid are conspiring to produce chaos
Jill Rutter
Politics
December 11, 2020
A deal is within reach. Crashing out would be an overwhelming failure of statecraft
Philip Rycroft
Economics
October 21, 2020
The Brexit dream is dying
David Henig
Politics
August 25, 2020
No, Brussels is not misreading the UK’s threats of no deal
Georgina Wright
Politics
June 24, 2020
Are the edges of a Brexit deal coming into focus?
Raphael Hogarth
World
June 09, 2020
Why “no deal” remains one of the greatest threats facing the UK
Franklin Dehousse
Economics
November 26, 2019
Not only will a trade deal with Europe take a long time—it should
David Henig
Politics
November 25, 2019
Ivan Rogers on Brexit: the worst is yet to come
Ivan Rogers
Economics
October 18, 2019
For richer, for poorer: on Saturday MPs will determine Britain's economic future
Paul Wallace
