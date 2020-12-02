Gina Miller

Politics
December 02, 2020
Interview: John Thomas—Why our judges are not “activist”
For one former lord chief justice, who ruled on one of the most controversial cases of our time, the true problem lies not in the courts but with flawed parliamentary processes
Alex Dean
June 17, 2020
Is former Supreme Court president Nicholas Phillips optimistic about the rule of law?
Alex Dean
May 28, 2020
In praise of dissenting judgments
Simon Brown
Opinions
February 28, 2020
How the myth of judicial activism has taken on a life of its own
David Allen Green
Opinions
January 27, 2020
Brexit is happening, but the constitution is saved
David Allen Green From the magazine
Brexit is happening, but the constitution is saved
David Allen Green
Essays
January 24, 2020
Judges in the dock: the inside story of the battle for Britain’s courts
Tom Clark and Alex Dean From the magazine
Judges in the dock: the inside story of the battle for Britain’s courts
Tom Clark and Alex Dean
Politics
September 24, 2019
The Supreme Court is rebuilding our constitution
George Peretz
The Supreme Court is rebuilding our constitution
George Peretz
Politics
September 24, 2019
An extraordinary judgment or constitutional orthodoxy? The Supreme Court’s ruling is both
Sionaidh Douglas-Scott
An extraordinary judgment or constitutional orthodoxy? The Supreme Court’s ruling is both
Sionaidh Douglas-Scott
Politics
September 16, 2019
Prorogation, “justiciability” and the role of the Supreme Court
Steve Peers
Prorogation, “justiciability” and the role of the Supreme Court
Steve Peers
